Three injured as vehicles in Himachal Pradesh guv’s convoy collide in Lucknow

At least three persons suffered minor injuries when some vehicles in the convoy of Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla collided with each other, on Shaheed Path here on Tuesday morning, police said. The governor escaped unhurt and reached his destination safely, they added. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The accident took place when the convoy, which was coming from the airport, reached near a popular shopping mall in the Sushant Golf City area around 9 am.

The Lucknow police, in an official statement, some people suffered only minor injuries in the incident. “The governor’s vehicle is completely safe. He reached his destination safely. Traffic has become normal at the spot,” it added.

The police said the governor was going to attend a wedding when the accident took place.

Additional DCP Rajesh Yadav two police vehicles and an ambulance were damaged in the incident. An ACP-rank cop and a few doctors who were in the ambulance were injured.

It was also said that the accident was caused when an autorickshaw blocked the convoy’s path and hit the brakes.

“Police officers reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The injuries are negligible,” said the Gosaiganj ACP. On being asked about the exact cause of the accident, the official said, “It is still unclear. The matter is being looked into.”

Police sources said the governor reached Lucknow around 8 am. About 30 minutes after landing, the governor and his convoy left to attend the wedding .

After the accident, there was a long traffic jam on Shaheed Path. However, the situation was normalised after cops restored the traffic.