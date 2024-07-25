Three killed as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow e-way

AGRA: Three people, including a bus driver, were killed and 40 were injured when a sleeper bus rammed into a truck at the 59th milestone of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Firozabad. The bus, which departed from Bahraich on Wednesday, was challaned for overloading in Shravasti at 3:54 pm on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The bus, which was heading towards Delhi, was ferrying mostly labourers from Bahraich. The injured were shifted to Safai Medical College in Etawah for treatment.

“The bus that rammed into the truck had about 150 passengers, mostly labourers, stuffed into a bus with half that capacity,” said superintendent of police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh. He said that the bus, which departed from Bahraich on Wednesday, was challaned for overloading in Shravasti at 3:54 pm on Wednesday, with a fine of ₹5,000.

“The bus is owned by Javed Ali, a resident of Meerut, and was registered at the RTO in Meerut. It had also been challaned for ₹10,500 for overloading at Khandoli in Agra on June 14 this year. We are tracing other details about the bus, including its fitness and registration,” he said.

Meanwhile, in-charge of Nagla Khangar police station in Firozabad, Sher Singh said that it was a double-decker sleeper coach heading towards Delhi. “The bus rammed into the truck, and the impact of the accident was so severe that the front cabin of the bus was completely crushed,” Sher Singh said.

“The driver, Irfan, a resident of Hapur, and one Ramdev (40) died in the accident, while the third body is yet to be identified,” he said.

“A team of officials from the regional transport office in Firozabad arrived at the scene to verify various details of the bus involved in the accident, however, no documents were found as the cabin of the bus was crushed in the accident, and the driver died. We looked for the cleaner but could not find him. It is feared that the unidentified deceased might be the cleaner or the driver’s assistant,’ Singh added.