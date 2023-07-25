Three more FIR lodged in connection with Allahabad Univ violence

Three more FIRs were registered at Colonelganj police station here on Tuesday on the complaint of Allahabad University (AU)’s chief proctor Rakesh Kumar Singh in connection with the violence on the university campus in the aftermath of the death of a student there on July 11. So far, five FIRs have been registered after violence occurred on the AU campus on July 12. Violence broke out on the central university campus in the aftermath of the death of a student there on July 11. (For Representation)

In his complaint to police, the chief proctor alleged that negative information was being spread on social media platforms against the AU professors and teachers through a page Allahabad University on Instagram, telegram and twitter.

“False information is being spread on these pages which may result in violence,” he further alleged. “On the complaint, an FIR has been registered against one Ankit Dwivedi for allegedly running the social media pages,” said SHO, Colonelganj, Brajesh Kumar Singh.

The chief proctor alleged that Ankit was involved in inciting students and spreading misinformation against AU authorities. Ankit used social media pages for recent violence after the death of a student at AU.

Two more cases were registered against the youths for staging protest at AU without permission. The chief proctor in his complaint alleged that some students staged protest at Union Hall Gate without permission which caused problems for other students. An FIR was registered against Anurag Yadav, Harendra Kumar, Viplav Yadav, Aditya, Akarsh and Jai Singh.

Police registered another FIR against a student Harendra Singh. As per the chief proctor, Harendra was allegedly issuing threats to AU teachers and authorities in connection with a case lodged against him earlier. SHO, Colonelganj, Brajesh Kumar Singh said a probe was being carried out into the cases.