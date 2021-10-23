Three more held, 8 other accused including minister’s son interrogated

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested three more people reportedly present in one of the three vehicles that allegedly mowed down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia village on October 3, on Saturday, senior police officials said. After the incident, violence erupted killing another four people while two vehicles, a Mahindra Thar SUV and a Fortuner SUV were torched.

According to Lakhimpur Kheri police, those arrested on Saturday were Mohit Trivedi, a resident of Singahi town, Rinku Rana, a resident of Barsola Kalan, Tikunia and Dharmendra of Chimma Tanda. Trivedi was arrested from Singhai while the other two were arrested from Tikunia Kotwali limits.

So far, 13 people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra Teni, and Ashish’s friend, Ankit Das, have been arrested.

Ashish, Ankit and his two accomplices, Latif alias Kaale and Shekhar Bharti, whose custody was taken on Friday evening, were brought face to face with four others Sumit Jaiswal, Shishu Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht, already in custody since Friday morning, to get more details from them, said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

A senior police official part of the investigation also said that Saturday’s arrests were made after their names surfaced during interrogation of the accused arrested previously in the matter. He said the trio was said to be present in one of the three vehicles in the convoy of Ashish Mishra at the time of the incident.

He said all three accused were produced in court and a police remand for 14 days was requested. He said the court would decide over their custody remand.

The official said that Ashish Mishra had not answered many questions when he was previously taken into remand for three days. He said Ashish Mishra and the custody of three others was taken to cross-question them in front of four other accused.

Two different FIRs of mowing down farmers and killing of four others were registered at the Tikunia police station in this connection. The SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case.