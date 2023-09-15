Three of family shot dead over land dispute in UP’s Kaushambi: Police

Three members of a family were allegedly shot and killed over a land dispute in the Mohiuddinpur village area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district late Thursday night, police said. (HT Photo)

Police said that following the shooting incident, an enraged kin of those killed, along with a few locals of the village, torched two houses belonging to the family of those accused.

The deceased have been identified identified as Horilal, 62, his daughter Brijkali, 22, and her husband Shivsagar, 26.

Kaushambi superintendent of police (SP) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said they received the information around 6am on Friday, and a team reached the spot to take control of the situation.

The fire has been doused, and the situation is now under control, he added.

Police force has been deployed in the area, said Srivastava, adding that primary investigations indicate that the triple murders were a result of a property dispute between the two families.

Police said the bodies have been sent for autopsy, and teams have been constituted to arrest the four accused whose names have surfaced during questioning.

The kin of the deceased informed police that Horilal owned a piece of land at Panda Crossing in the area. However, some others were also claiming the property. Horilal constructed a shanty on the disputed land and was living there with his daughter and son-in-law, who used to run a Jan Sewa Kendra nearby.

Late Thursday night, the trio were shot dead by the persons with whom Horilal was locked in a property dispute, informed the kin, according to the police.

Villagers informed that after the alleged murder, the relatives of Horilal and a few locals torched the houses of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON