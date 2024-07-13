Three teenagers jump police custody; two cops, homeguard suspended

MEERUT Three teenagers who were caught on charges of burglary in two houses of Kudana village of Kotwali area of ​​Shamli city, escaped from police custody while they were being taken to the juvenile home in Meerut on Friday. The teenagers escaped from police custody while they were being taken to the juvenile home in Meerut on Friday. (Pic for representation)

SP of Shamli Abhishek has suspended two constables and a home guard accompanying the teenagers , for failing to discharge their duties.

“ A case has been lodged in CIVIL LINES police station of Meerut in this regard and teams are searching for the teenagers,” said the SP office’s in Shamli.

These teenagers allegedly entered the house of Udayveer Singh in Kudana on Wednesday, broke the lock of the cupboard and stole seven toe rings, four pairs of silver anklets and ₹10,000 . At that time Udayveer Singh had gone to the fields with the family.

The theft was discovered when he returned from the farm late in the evening. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Earlier, a sack of wheat was also stolen from the house of Bijendra Singh of the same village. In both the cases, reports were lodged in the city police station on behalf of the victims.

On Thursday, the city Kotwali police had detained three teenagers of Kudana village in both the incidents of theft. The police had presented them in the Kairana court on Friday and all three were being taken to the juvenile home, Meerut.Kotwali constables Gyanendra and Arjun and home guard Sunil were taking them in a private car. As soon as the car stopped at the red light at the intersection near Jail Chungi in Meerut, the three teenagers opened the door, jumped out of the car and ran away.