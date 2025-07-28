Tiger numbers rise from 173 in 2018 to 222 in 2022 in UP

Uttar Pradesh has seen a steady rise in its tiger population—from 173 in 2018 to 222 in 2022, a state government statement on Monday read, on the eve of International Tiger Day. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Among several initiatives the ‘Bagh Mitra’ initiative, launched in 2019 and expanded via a mobile app in 2023, has been instrumental in reducing human-wildlife conflict and has earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read the statement.

According to principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Uttar Pradesh, Anuradha Vemuri, the state’s tiger population has shown growth—from 109 in 2006 to 222 in 2022. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve leads with 135 tigers (up from 68 in 2014 and 82 in 2018), followed by Pilibhit with 63, Amangarh with 20, and Ranipur with 4 tigers.

This success is backed by extensive patrolling under the M-Stripes system, with forest staff covering over 1.5 lakh km monthly across Dudhwa and its landscape using various modes—vehicles, boats, elephants, bicycles, and foot patrols. In Katarniaghat alone, about 41,684 km are patrolled each month.

Chief conservator of forests (Rohilkhand), PP Singh said, “Incidents of human-animal conflict have significantly decreased due to the active involvement of local communities. Over 120 villagers, including youth, elders, and women, have been trained and enrolled as ‘Bagh Mitras’ in Pilibhit.

“They report animal sightings through WhatsApp and the official app, allowing the forest department to respond swiftly. The app also allows for photo uploads, aiding accurate species identification and real-time location tracking.”

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, several events will be held across the state, including a Walkathon at Lucknow Zoo. “The programme has been designed to raise awareness about the tiger and to bring people close to nature. The focus is primarily upon children and youth,” said Aditi Sharma, director of the zoo.