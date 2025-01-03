Menu Explore
Tiger rescue op gets jumbo boost; fresh pugmarks found

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 03, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Two watch towers have been made, cages have been put up and several teams are working round-the-clock to rescue the elusive tige

letters@hindustantimes.com

Two elephants were being transported from the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri to Lucknow on Thursday to join forest staff in the rescue operation for the tiger prowling the Rehmankheda area on the state capital’s outskirts since December 12.

“These elephants (Sulochana and Diana) are coming from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri. They will reach Lucknow midnight. After their health check-up, we will take their help for the rescue operation in Rehmankheda,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh range.

Meanwhile, during the day, forest teams found tiger pugmarks near railway tracks at Kushmaura village. Locals had first informed about the pugmarks that were confirmed by forest officials.

Two watch towers have been made, cages have been put up and several teams are working round-the-clock to rescue the elusive tiger.

Elephant had played key role in 2012 also when a tiger had strayed into Rehmankheda and stayed there for 108 days. As a last resort then, an elephant had been called from DTR.

Officials said with the elephants all set to join the rescue operation no w, tranquilizing teams would be at ease during their search for the tiger and could fire dart guns on the move.

“We have asked villagers to stay safe, follow the directions given to them in the wake the tiger and alert forest staff when they spot the tiger,” said Pandey.

Apart from cages, nets, camera trap and CCTV are also operational. Thermal drone with night vision is being used to keep track of the tiger in the area. “With elephant on ground, the strategy will also change a bit,” said a senior forest officer.

Follow Us On