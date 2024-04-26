UP: Tight security in place for second phase of polling on April 26

As many as 80,438 civil police personnel, village guards, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, along with 299 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed for the second phase of parliamentary elections in eight Lok Sabha constituencies across nine districts on Friday, said senior police officials here on Thursday. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. Bhagalpur, Bihar, India -Apri .25, 2024:Polling officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Varified Paper Audit Trail (VVVPAT) ahead of the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha election at Polytechnic Colleg in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, Thursday,25, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

In a press note shared with the media, UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said that strategic deployment has been done at 17,698 polling booths at 7,797 polling centres across nine districts, namely Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautambuddhnagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Hapur. The eight Lok Sabha seats which will witness polling on Friday are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautambuddhnagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

(Source: HT graphics)

Sharing further details, additional director general (ADG) of law and order, Amitabh Yash said that as many as 79 inter-state barriers, 216 inter-district barriers and 2,316 intra-district barriers had been set up for checking in these districts for the second phase of polling. He mentioned that CCTV cameras had been installed for round-the-clock vigilance over the movement of people.

He further said that a total of 6,841 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 39,642 head constables and constables, 28,784 home guards as well as 5,066 village guards, and 105 PRD jawans as force multipliers have been deployed to ensure peace and prevent law and order problems at polling booths and centres. Additionally, armed police forces including 60 companies of PAC and 220 companies of CAPF had been deployed, he added.

“Total of 251 flying squad teams, 288 static surveillance teams, and 32 quick response teams are actively involved in checking and maintaining vigilance in poll-bound districts,” ADG (L&O) said. He added that a total of 1,824 flying squads, 1,548 static surveillance teams, and 428 quick response teams had been formed for checking and vigilance across the state while the sleuths of the intelligence wing and social media cell were on alert to monitor every activity during the polls.