Tight vigil in Braj region for Friday prayers
Agra The administration and police in eight districts of Braj region have geared up for peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’. Additional director general (ADG), Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna visited the sensitive districts of Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras which witnessed protests last Friday and said later that the day would pass off normally.
‘All arrangements have been made for peaceful ‘namaz’ on Friday. We have enough forces and wherever required additions will be made in time. A company of ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) has already reached Firozabad and will man the sensitive localities having mixed population,” he told HT on Thursday.
“The district police have interacted with religious leaders, public representatives and influential people.. We are all here for the law-abiding denizens and a handful of anti-social elements will not be allowed to cause any trouble,” he said.
“I myself visited Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras, the districts where some protests were witnessed last Friday and interacted with senior police authorities to be more vigilant this Friday. There had been no violence in Agra zone last Friday and I hope for the same this Friday but effort would be to ensure there are no random protests,” he said..
Firozabad district of Agra zone and Hathras and Aligarh districts of Aligarh zone had seen random protests after Juma namaz last Friday. Cases were registered and arrests were made in all three districts. Aligarh police booked those bringing children in front of the protests while Firozabad police asked the glass factory owners to not employ those having a notorious past.
Factory owners in Firozabad have been advised to not allow leave to groups of workers on Friday.
Police officials in Agra and Mainpuri too enhanced vigil and held meetings with stakeholders on Thursday. In Agra, six people were arrested on Monday when they planned to gather protesters to stage protest against statements made by a former spokesperson of the BJP.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
