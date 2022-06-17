Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tight vigil in Braj region for Friday prayers
Tight vigil in Braj region for Friday prayers

Firozabad district of Agra zone and Hathras and Aligarh districts of Aligarh zone had seen random protests after Juma namaz last Friday. Police officialsenhanced vigil and held meetings with stakeholders on Thursday.
Police authorities in Hathras interacting with elderly Muslims (HT)
Jun 17, 2022
Hemendra Chaturvedi

Agra The administration and police in eight districts of Braj region have geared up for peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’. Additional director general (ADG), Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna visited the sensitive districts of Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras which witnessed protests last Friday and said later that the day would pass off normally.

‘All arrangements have been made for peaceful ‘namaz’ on Friday. We have enough forces and wherever required additions will be made in time. A company of ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) has already reached Firozabad and will man the sensitive localities having mixed population,” he told HT on Thursday.

“The district police have interacted with religious leaders, public representatives and influential people.. We are all here for the law-abiding denizens and a handful of anti-social elements will not be allowed to cause any trouble,” he said.

“I myself visited Aligarh, Firozabad and Hathras, the districts where some protests were witnessed last Friday and interacted with senior police authorities to be more vigilant this Friday. There had been no violence in Agra zone last Friday and I hope for the same this Friday but effort would be to ensure there are no random protests,” he said..

Firozabad district of Agra zone and Hathras and Aligarh districts of Aligarh zone had seen random protests after Juma namaz last Friday. Cases were registered and arrests were made in all three districts. Aligarh police booked those bringing children in front of the protests while Firozabad police asked the glass factory owners to not employ those having a notorious past.

Factory owners in Firozabad have been advised to not allow leave to groups of workers on Friday.

Police officials in Agra and Mainpuri too enhanced vigil and held meetings with stakeholders on Thursday. In Agra, six people were arrested on Monday when they planned to gather protesters to stage protest against statements made by a former spokesperson of the BJP.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh.

