Till pending inquiry, Justice Varma should remain in Delhi: OBA president

LUCKNOW The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the high court here and several other Bar Associations of high courts elsewhere have urged the chief justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad high court and start criminal proceedings against him. Justice Yashwant Varma. (www.allahabadhighcourt.in via PTI Photo)

OBA president RD Shahi, HCBA president Anil Tewari and several others met the Supreme Court Collegium, including CJI Justice Sanjeev Khanna, in New Delhi on Thursday and handed over a joint statement of the associations.

“We requested the CJI not to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to any other high court from Delhi high court,” said Shahi.

“Till the pending inquiry, Justice Varma should remain in Delhi and along with judicial, all his administrative powers must also be withdrawn,” he added.

“Bar associations have also requested the CJI to start criminal proceedings against Justice Varma. According to the report of the chief justice of Delhi high court, somebody removed the articles (sack carrying notes) from the premises of Justice Varma on March 15,” said the joint statement of the Bar Associations.

“In these kind of crimes others might also be involved, and without registration of FIR, they could not be prosecuted,” said the statement.

It was also conveyed to the CJI that if the transfer order of Justice Varma was not withdrawn, presidents of all Bar Associations will meet in Allahabad high court to show solidarity with the HC Bar Association of Allahabad.

Lawyers of the Allahabad high court are demanding impeachment of Justice Varma after wads of burnt currency were allegedly found at his home during a fire on March 14.

Lawyers of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Friday boycotted court in protest of transfer order of Justice Yashwant Varma. The boycott was in solidarity with lawyers of Allahabad high court who are on strike.