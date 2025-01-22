Menu Explore
Time of Day tariff will be provided on licensee’s proposal: UPERC

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 23, 2025 05:02 AM IST

LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Wednesday said it had prepared the draft Multi-Year Tariff for Distribution Regulations, 2025, to replace the 2019 regulations. The new framework includes several provisions, such as the time of day (ToD) tariff for consumers.

The commission is in the process of collecting data from the licensee, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), on consumer consumption pattern. (Pic for representation)

Under the ToD tariff already applicable to industries in UP, the electricity usage charges are lower for power consumption during daytime and higher at night with a view to decreasing the peak load.

“But we have not specified which category the ToD will be applicable to. It is for the licensee to propose the categories of consumers they want the ToD to apply to with supportive data,” UPERC chairman Arvind Kumar told HT.

Kumar said the commission was in the process of collecting data from the licensee, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), on consumer consumption patterns and other determinants. “The commission will review the licensee’s proposal for the ToD during the tariff filing process and make a decision after consulting all stakeholders through public hearings, as always,” he said.

The proposed Multi-Year Tariff Regulations, he added, aim to incorporate several changes introduced by the Centre since 2019. “For now, we have invited public comments on the draft regulations, giving stakeholders a four-week period to share their feedback,” Kumar said.

