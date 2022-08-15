Tiranga car rally, health camp and painting competition held
A Tiranga car rally was flagged off from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday.
“Many doctors participated in the rally that is aimed at bringing people together and celebrate the 75th year of independence,” said Dr PK Gupta, rally coordinator.
The rally started at the SGPGI culminated at the Prakriti Bharti, in Mohanlalganj.
In another event, medicine traders organised a health check-up camp in Aminabad wholesale medicine market.
“At least 300 people benefited from the free health check-up camp, including medicine traders and even labourers, engaged in loading and unloading of medicine boxes in the market,” said Suresh Kumar, president of the Lucknow Chemists Association and camp organizer.
“On Monday we will organise a felicitation ceremony where senior medicine traders and even labourers who have been working in the medicine market for years will be felicitated,” said Mayank Rastogi, spokesperson of the association.
In yet another programme, Lucknow Zoo organised a painting competition on the campus on Independence Day theme. Students of various schools participated in the competition. “The zoo will remain open on Monday on the occasion of independence day,” said VK Mishra, the zoo director.
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
