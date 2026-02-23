To curb man-animal conflicts, UP plans leopard population control

LUCKNOW The forest department is initiating a first-of-its-kind project in UP aimed at reducing rising instances of man-animal conflicts by managing the leopard population through immunocontraception. The plan will initially be rolled out in Bijnor district, a region notably affected by leopard-related incidents, where 35 lives have been lost and 55 individuals injured in 90 leopard-human encounters since 2023. Beginning from Bijnor, forest dept proposes immunocontraception to control spotted cat population. (File Photo)

Bijnor is home to 446 villages that have reported leopard presence, with 40 categorized in a highly sensitive zone, 80 in a sensitive zone and the remaining 326 identified as affected areas. The Nagina, Najibabad and Chandpur forest ranges have been recognized as hot spots for leopard sightings, as indicated in a recent presentation by PP Singh, additional principal chief conservator of forests in UP.

“We are working on the plan to curb man-animal conflicts without harming leopards,” said UP forest minister Arun K Saxena.

In the background of leopard-human conflicts is the fact that the district has 53,898 hectares of forest area. Of the total area under cultivation, sugarcane farming accounts for 49% land while wheat is next with 30% land.

Leopards are in a habit of living in sugarcane fields for two reasons – firstly, tall sugarcane stalks provide excellent camouflage to them as long grass is an ideal place to hide/live. Leopards also have easy preys, including livestock, as sugarcane fields are near human settlements or farmers grow sugarcane up to the border of the forests.

Second is habitat expansion. Rising tiger populations in nearby reserves push leopards out and sugarcane fields become convenient new territories for them to live in. UP recorded a rise of 18.49% in the total tiger population in four years, according to the state level data shared under ‘Status of Tigers’ in India report. Uttar Pradesh’s tiger count went up from 173 in the 2018 census to 205 in 2022. The rise is almost double (88.07%) since 2006, when there were 109 tigers in the state. As leopards spend more time near human settlements, encounters and attacks on people and livestock have risen.

Therefore, to address the issue, forest department is planning immunocontraception. There are three options – surgical, hormonal and intra-uterine device. The state will send a proposal to the union forest and environment ministry to get a clearance in this regard and also to choose the option for immunocontraception. Laparoscopic vasectomy is rated high by experts for leopards.

According to Section 12(bb) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the chief wildlife warden may grant permission to limit the population of any wild animal for ‘scientific management’. For animals listed in Schedule-I, permission of the central government is mandatory.

“We are studying the National Tiger Conservation Authority rules and working on methods that are best for the situation,” said the minister.

As per statistics, Bijnor has 444 leopards, including 222 females (111 of reproductive age). On an average, a female leopard gives birth to three cubs, and with better living conditions in Bijnor amid sugarcane fields, the survival rate is nearly 100%. At least 90% cubs survive till their productive age.

Steps of contraception including identification, rescue, screening, surgery/contraception, observation of 14-days, safe release with radio collar.

If no contraception is done, the initial population of 444 with a projected rise of 201% in 5 years will go up to 1336. If contraception is done among 50% leopards, @10% each year, the population will still rise 123% and reach 990 in 5 years. If 70% contraception is done, the population rise will be 70% and reach 755 in 5 years, towards stabilisation. This is the most effective, stated the presentation by PP Singh, additional PCCF, UP.

The OT cost for such method will be ₹32 lakh, ₹10 lakh for post-operative ward and ₹8 lakh for squeeze cage. The total cost is about ₹50 lakh for the implementation of the plan.

The district has 163 forest staff working against a sanctioned strength of 326, and with shortage of staff handling rescue operations due to leopard-human conflicts, contraception is being seen as a long-term measure.

With this, UP will join Maharashtra in this endeavour. Maharashtra has also launched its first experimental leopard immunocontraception pilot programme in the Junnar forest division to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.