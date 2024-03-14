 Tour operators must register to operate in U.P: Minister - Hindustan Times
Tour operators must register to operate in U.P: Minister

Tour operators must register to operate in U.P: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 14, 2024 10:21 PM IST

After registration, the tour and travel operators’ entrepreneurs will get economic benefits under Tourism Policy-2022

Tour and travel operators in Uttar Pradesh will have to register with the tourism department to run their business.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh, said that the tourism department did not have details of tour and travel operators working in the state, because of which tourists face problems and the department is unable to resolve the problems of operators.

After registration, the tour and travel operators’ entrepreneurs will get economic benefits under Tourism Policy-2022. They will also be able to promote themselves in other states and foreign countries, he said.

Singh said registration is being done under two categories 1A and 1B. There is a provision for registration in start-up category (1A) and experienced category (1B).

For registration in 1A, the tour-travel operator or his staff must have a degree, diploma in tourism or two years of experience working in the tourism sector. There should be GST registration in UP. They can run their business from an office or from home, he said.

The registration fee is 1,000. If the conditions are fulfilled, Uttar Pradesh Tourism will give a certificate for three years.

For registration in the experienced category, the turnover should be more than 10 lakh per annum, the entrepreneur should have a degree or diploma in tourism, GST registration in U.P. and an office in U.P. Registration fee of 25,000 should be deposited. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will give a certificate in the experience category for five years, he said.

Thursday, March 14, 2024
