Tourism dept to develop Meerut ashram under Mahabharata Circuit

Uttar Pradesh approves ₹2 crore for tourism development at Shrangi Rishi Ashram in Meerut, enhancing religious sites and boosting local economy.

The state tourism department has approved 2 crore for the integrated tourism development of Shrangi Rishi Ashram in Parikshitgarh in Meerut district as part of the Mahabharata Circuit, a government spokesperson said.

It is believed that the beginning of the Kaliyug was from there, and many events related to the Mahabharata era also took place there, the official added.

Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the ‘ashram’ houses statues of sages Shrangi and Shamik, and stories associated with them that aroused curiosity among tourists. Footprints in the Yagyashala connect visitors to history and the present, he added.

The minister stated that the department was rapidly developing tourist facilities at several religious sites. He explained that the Meerut site held special religious significance.

Singh said that in addition to the ashram, the district also boasts of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple in the Nauchandi complex, the Bileshwar Nath Temple in Meerut Cantt, the Baba Auhadnath Temple, the historic Hastinapur, Gandhari Sarovar, the Gopeshwar Temple, and the Katyayani Devi Temple. These religious sites have been revered for centuries and attract a large number of tourists.

As per a press note, the influx of tourists in Meerut has increased. “This large tourist influx is not only strengthening the local economy but also creating employment opportunities,” the note added.

