Tractor-trolley driver burnt alive after collision with ethanol tanker

One person was burnt alive while five others were critically injured when a major fire broke out in an ethanol tanker after it collided with a paddy-laden tractor-trolley in a Sitapur village in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased was the driver of the tractor-trolley while others injured were travelling in the tanker.

Superintendent of police (SP), Sitapur, Sushil Chandra Bhan said the incident took place near Muratpur village under Thangaon police station limits when an ethanol tanker from Biswa sugar mill collided with the tractor-trolley. He said the tanker was heading towards the Gonda district from the sugar mill.

Sharing further details, another police official said one person died on the spot after being completely charred while the injured were rushed to a hospital. He said five injured in the incident were taken to a Sitapur district hospital of which two of them have been rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment as their condition was very critical.

He said five fire tenders as well as a team of fire safety from the sugar mill were pressed in to douse the flames. He said the team from the sugar mill is expert in dousing fire flames caused due to ethanol.