Traffic chaos persists outside LMC HQ despite its towing efforts

Traffic congestion continues unabated outside the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) headquarters in Lalbagh, even as the civic body’s crane operation to tow illegally parked vehicles enters its second month. The drive, launched in September under a public-private partnership, targets no-parking zones in four key areas: Hazratganj, Alambagh, Vidhan Sabha routes, and Lalbagh. Representational image (Sourced)

LMC chief engineer Manoj Prabhat said the private agency currently operates eight cranes across the four zones, with two vehicles reserved for VIP movements and two on standby. “The LMC can impose fines on vehicles parked illegally to keep traffic moving smoothly. The municipal commissioner can even levy maximum penalties for wrong-side parking,” Prabhat added.

So far, the agency has collected about ₹10 lakh in fines. Towing rates are set at ₹1,500 for four-wheelers and ₹300 for three-wheelers. Traffic police have removed their towing facility, leaving enforcement entirely with the LMC.

Despite official efforts, Lalbagh remains congested. Automobile workshops and modification centres occupy road space, while haphazard parking outside eateries and snack outlets adds to bottlenecks. LMC officials admitted that shop employees often obstruct cranes by sitting inside vehicles, preventing towing operations.

A senior LMC insider noted, “When the civic body’s own front gate witnesses traffic chaos, it reflects a larger problem, a lack of enforcement, not just planning.”

Officials said the crane drive will expand to additional zones after identifying new stretches and no-parking areas. The city currently has 13 major parking facilities, including multi-level structures, but poor signage, limited awareness, and weak monitoring continue to restrict their use, keeping gridlock a constant challenge.