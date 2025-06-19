Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Traffic SI suspended for being drunk on duty

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 19, 2025 09:59 PM IST

In a viral video, the sub-inspector in question was seen falling over a crate of clay pots displayed at a makeshift roadside stall near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar.

A traffic sub-inspector (SI) was placed under suspension after a viral video showing him collapsing at a roadside pottery shop in Gomti Nagar. The action was taken after the SI was found to be under the influence of liquor in a departmental inquiry and medical examination, authorities said on Thursday.

Screen grab from the viral video in which the SI was seen falling inside a pottery shop. (Sourced)
Screen grab from the viral video in which the SI was seen falling inside a pottery shop. (Sourced)

“Traffic sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh was posted on duty in Gomti Nagar. After he was found unconscious on duty, a preliminary probe was conducted by the assistant commissioner of police, traffic (east), and he was sent for a medical examination. After the report confirmed that Singh was under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) on duty, he was suspended with immediate effect for indiscipline and dereliction of duty,” according to an official statement issued by the Lucknow traffic police on Thursday.

ACP, traffic (west), Radha Raman Singh has been tasked with taking further legal action, the statement added.

The sub-inspector was seen drenched in sweat and struggling to lift himself while wiping his face.

The sub-inspector was seen drenched in sweat and struggling to lift himself while wiping his face.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the traffic SI created a ruckus in the area before stumbling into the shop.

