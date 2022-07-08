Transfer of doctors: U.P. sets up probe panel to look into irregularities in shifting
The health department has set up a five-member committee to examine the alleged irregularities across the state in the transfer of doctors by the health directorate.
For the alleged irregularities in the transfer of senior doctors, health minister Brajesh Pathak has asked the ACS, health, to submit a report.
“The committee is expected to examine the representation made by doctors from different cadres and submit a report within three-days,” said the office order issued by director-general, medical and health, Dr Lilly Singh.
The committee includes different doctors working on administrative posts in the health department. These are Dr Ashok Kumar, director, CMSD; Dr Avinash Kumar Singh, director, infectious diseases; Dr Abha Verma, director, national programme; Dr Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, additional director, PHC; and Dr Pankaj Saxena, joint director, infectious diseases.
Till Wednesday, the health directorate had got over 250 applications from doctors stating that they had been transferred against the transfer policy. Also, many other doctors have applied for cancellation of their transfer on humane grounds, giving medical reasons.
Doctors’ info went unused
Apparently, information regarding the status of doctors with the health department wasn’t used while transfers were being made, and this became the key reason for the alleged anomalies.
The names of two doctors who died due to illness were also on the transfer list. The family of one of them, who was posted in Prayagraj, got his transfer order 12 days after his death and the other doctor who died on June 12 also got a transfer order.
“Nearly two months earlier the directorate had asked for information regarding posting of doctors, their careers in specific districts and even asked us to fill a choice of places we would like to get transfers. All that information remained ignored when the transfer list came,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), a body of government doctors.
Among applications for rectification include those doctors who have less than two years of service left. “If someone has less than two years of service, this is reflected in their service record. How can such a person be transferred when the transfer policy says that that person should not be transferred, unless he demands it himself,” said Dr Singh.
A large number of applications also came where doctors were transferred within one year of their previous transfer. “All transfers are recorded, hence, data regarding previous transfer too is with the health directorate. Despite this, these transfers were ordered,” said Dr Singh.
-
Maharashtra cooperative dept cuts poll expenditure for housing societies
The Maharashtra cooperative department of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government led by Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, issued a notification finalising charges for elections of smaller co-operative housing societies, preventing any exploitation by government officers while conducting the process. These charges have been finalised for housing societies with less than 250 members, bringing down the financial burden on cooperative housing societies.
-
Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported
Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%. The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri. According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.
-
Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge
Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM's chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra's new chief minister.
-
62-year-old woman living in subhuman conditions rescued in Panipat
A 62-year-old woman from a village in Panipat, who was forced to live in subhuman conditions, famished and locked in the stairs of Sombiri's home for the past one-and-a-half years, has been rescued following the intervention of district authorities. There was no electricity or fan in the room and she also has Tuberculosis. She was lying on the floor as there was no bed in the room, Women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said.
