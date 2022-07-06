Transfer of U.P. doctors: Applications pour in for rectification of anomalies in orders
Over 100 doctors have filed applications for rectification in their transfer orders issued recently by the health department.
The anomalies cited include transfer with two years left for retirement, transfer in violation of couple posting and transfer within one year of previous transfer. According to the rules, couples working in a government department are posted in the same district, and usually, only when a doctor has spent at least three years in a district is he transferred.
A day earlier, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who is also the state’s health minister had written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health seeking an explanation over the alleged anomalies in transfers.
In a letter to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, the health minister wrote, “It has come to my notice that some transfers have not been done as per the transfer policy. Also, from several hospitals doctors have been shifted but replacements have not been provided. The reason for their transfer and list of such doctors should be provided.”
Minister of state, medical and health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh has also sought a report from the director-general, medical and health over the transfer and posting of government doctors.
Samples this. The district women’s hospital in Bulandshahr had two regular gynaecologists and one of them was transferred to Rampur and two others are on long medical leave. A gynaecologist on contractual job has resigned and hence the entire hospital has just one gynaecologist left who is on contractual job, hence not eligible for medico legal examination, said chief medical superintendent of the hospital to DG medical health in her letter written on July 4.
Dr Dheeraj Kumar in his application wrote, “My transfer has affected my seniority. I have been transferred from Meerut where I was at level two to Rampur where I am at level one.”
“At least 150 applications citing gross anomalies have been submitted to the health directorate. Some people are under treatment for chronic ailments and have been transferred to a distant district which might be a problem for them (to get treatment follow-ups),” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president provincial medical services association (PMSA), the body of government doctors in Uttar Pradesh.
-
-
-
-
