LU’s week-long, free yoga camps to begin today

The University of Lucknow is organising a free yoga camp at 100 different locations in Lucknow from Wednesday (June 14). This initiative is spearheaded by the Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine, as part of the Campus to Community programme, aimed at promoting yoga and alternative therapies among the public. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The week-long yoga camp ending on June 21, will offer individuals a unique opportunity to embrace the transformative power of yoga. The camp is free of charge, reflecting the university’s commitment to making yoga accessible to everyone, said vice chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai.

The camp holds promise for individuals grappling with health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, and joint issues. Participants will have the chance to not only engage in rejuvenating yoga sessions but also receive expert consultations tailored to their specific needs.

“The efforts of the dean faculty of yoga, Prof SK Sonkar, and Amarjeet Yadav are instrumental in ensuring that the camp will be a valuable experience for the public. Their expertise and dedication are integral to the success of this transformative event, which aims to empower individuals and enhance their well-being through yoga,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastav.