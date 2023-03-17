Transformation in 2nd home through self-awareness, confidence boost, say IIML graduates on convocation eve

As the graduating students prepared to walk through the portals of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) campus, one last time, to receive their degrees on Saturday, emotions ran high in acknowledgment of how the institute had shaped their lives in two years. Graduating students on the IIML campus in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Saiyam Mehandiratta, PGP graduating student said, “The two-year journey at IIML has made me way more patient and determined towards achieving my goals. The last two years have been one of the most cherished and wonderful years of my life. I will miss being a student, from not sleeping the whole night for exams to not sleeping for college events and parties, I will miss everything about IIM Lucknow. Now, I feel confident to take on anything and everything that comes my way.”

Raj Patil, a graduating student said, “I’d be lying if I said that I’m not going to miss this place the moment I step out of this beautiful campus. MBA from IIM Lucknow was likely my last professional degree, and I may never again reside on a campus. I will greatly miss all those campus activities, late-night studying, quizzes, gatherings, hostel rooms, and sports events.

Vrashali Lohia, another graduating student said, “My time here at IIML was the best time of my life. IIM Lucknow was like a second home for me. I have created innumerable memories with friends here. The classrooms, hostel life, mess and events - I am going to miss it all!

Talking about her experiences, she said, “The initial phase of college life was quite challenging. We had to balance academics along with internship preparation, all in the online mode. Coordinating with friends became difficult. But we all always supported each other, kept catch up calls, and celebrated getting placed together.

Says Varsha Janardhan, “From last year to this year, if I look back, I feel like I have emerged a stronger version of myself and I can truly see my self worth. A sense of belonging every person holds is what I’m going to miss. I think everybody comes together, especially when it comes to setting up placements, to help a person who is down and there are 20 other people putting effort behind them. I think that sense of community is what I’m going to miss.”

For Shombit Dhar, “Covid-19 was definitely a very hard time, and Term 1 served as a distraction from the global situation. It was exciting to get acquainted with a lot of new people and learn about their diverse experiences and perspectives, though that made the yearning for coming to the campus stronger.”

Varunesh Vishwakarma said this two-year journey has made him more aware about himself and has given a huge boost to his self-confidence.