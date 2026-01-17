Transformer tragedy: Help pours in for eight-year-old boy in Lucknow, MLA extends aid

Help has begun pouring in for eight-year-old Arpit, who lost his hands after coming in contact with a live transformer while playing near it in Sainik Vihar colony of Bijnor area in Lucknow on January 11. Besides providing immediate financial aid, BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has written to the CM seeking compensation (FILE PHOTO)

The incident was allegedly caused by negligence on the part of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA). He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Despite doctors’ efforts, his hands had to be amputated on January 14 to save his life.

The tragedy, first highlighted by Hindustan Times, shocked the city and triggered an outpouring of support for the child and his family.

Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh’s team visited the family and extended immediate assistance of ₹80,000 on his instructions. The team also arranged blood for Arpit during treatment, with party workers donating voluntarily.

“I have written to the chief minister seeking adequate compensation for the family and long-term care for the child,” Singh said, adding that he has also demanded an inquiry to fix responsibility and ensure strict action against those found guilty.

Former IAS officer, social worker and writer Anita Bhatnagar Jain reached out to Arpit’s family.

“I have assured them of immediate support, both financial and in kind,” she said.

“Once his medical treatment is complete, I will sponsor prosthetic arms so that he can regain independence and dignity.”

The Alambagh Gurudwara has also stepped forward. Nirmal Singh, head of the Gurudwara committee, said, “We run Dashmesh Public School, and we will provide Arpit free education, books, and stationery for as long as he wishes to study.”

“If he chooses to pursue higher education later, the Gurudwara will support that too.”

A delegation from the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Mahila Federation met the chief engineer of the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran (Amausi division) and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against the electricity department staff responsible for the incident. They also called for immediate financial compensation for the child and his family.

Chief engineer Mahfooz Alam assured the delegation that a full investigation into the incident would be conducted and the child would receive appropriate compensation.

Speaking after the meeting, Madhu Garg of AIDWA said, “We will continue to fight for this child’s rights and ensure that those responsible are held accountable and his family gets adequate compensation.”

The delegation included Madhu Garg, Vandana Rai, Anu Sehgal, and Neelu Narayan from AIDWA, and Kanti Mishra and Babita from the Mahila Federation.

The chief engineer said, “The family will receive adequate compensation. An inquiry is underway, and those responsible will not be spared.”