Transport dept cracks down on private vehicles operating commercially in Lucknow

The action follows a Uttar Pradesh government directive issued after a Deloitte presentation during a review meeting on achieving the state’s USD 1-trillion economy target. The presentation highlighted that many air passengers were travelling in private vehicles being illegally used as commercial taxis.

Acting on the directive, the additional transport commissioner (enforcement) ordered officials to identify such vehicles at airports and take strict action, including issuing challans, detentions and ensuring conversion into authorised taxis.

Three enforcement teams working in two shifts have been checking vehicles at the Lucknow airport since November 17. “Between November 17 and 20, the teams inspected 707 vehicles, of which 133 private vehicles were found operating commercially,” officials said.

Detained vehicles will be released only after conversion into registered taxis and payment of all dues. So far, owners of six vehicles have completed the process. The department has collected ₹3,000 as taxi conversion fee, ₹4,000 as fitness fee, ₹30,360 as tax, ₹94,750 as compounding fee, and ₹85,800 as per-seat penalty at ₹2,200 per seat.

Transport officials said the crackdown is aimed at ensuring compliance with transport laws and preventing unauthorised commercial operations at the airport.