Transport Nagar collapse: Remaining 2 patients may be discharged by weekend, says Lok Bandhu Hospital

Most people admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital after getting injured in a building collapse last Saturday had been discharged, hospital authorities said. From the initial 30 cases, the hospital now had only two patients who sustained critical injuries in the collapse. A team of experts from Gujarat inspect the collapse site in Transport Nagar of Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta)

“Two people were just discharged Monday. Two patients are still to be discharged,” said chief medical superintendent Dr. AS Tripathi. “We treated 30 patients from Transport Nagar. Over the period, we have either treated or referred them to a different facility for further treatment.”

The CMS further shared that most patients suffered small head injuries or cuts and abrasions on their bodies. Five serious patients who needed emergency care and prolonged treatment were referred to King George Medical University where they were still being treated.

The two remaining patients had comparatively more serious injuries, which led to them being under medical observation for a longer period. “Bhanu Singh had sustained injuries on his knees and head. Head injuries always require more attention. The other patient, Rajendra had sustained several injuries on both his legs and shoulders. Our doctors have estimated that they too should be fit to be discharged before the weekend, should no other complications arise,” said Lok Bandhu Hospital director Dr. Suresh Kaushal.