True governance requires balance of pen, sword: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that both the pen and the sword play a vital role in the functioning of society and the nation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

He was addressing the Kayastha community at Chitragupt Mandir in Gorakhpur after the oath-taking ceremony of a newly elected executive body of the Shri Chitragupt Mandir Sabha.

He noted that the Kayastha community has always worshipped not only the pen but also the sword, understanding that true governance requires a balance of both.

He highlighted the community’s contributions and mentioned eminent personalities such as Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jayaprakash Narayan and Munshi Premchand. He said that the role of Kayasthas in India’s freedom struggle, literature, education, and national welfare remains unmatched.

He congratulated the newly elected executive members.

Yogi said the state government is establishing a National Law University in Prayagraj in honour of Dr Rajendra Prasad. He praised actor Amitabh Bachchan for his artistry and deep connection with Prayagraj.

Urging the youth to draw inspiration from such great personalities, he said that their lives continue to serve as guiding lights for present and future generations.

Fulfilling a long-standing demand, the chief minister announced Bakshipur Chowk in Gorakhpur will be renamed after Lord Chitragupt. He directed mayor Manglesh Srivastava to submit a formal proposal, noting that Bakshipur has long been associated with pen and books, making the renaming a fitting tribute.

Environment and forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena said under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a “sick state” into one progressing rapidly toward becoming the best state in the country. He credited improved law and order and a favorable investment climate for turning UP into India’s growth engine.

Earlier, the mayor administered the oath of office to newly elected president Rajesh Chandra Srivastava, secretary Ambreesh Kumar Srivastava and 13 executive members of the Shri Chitragupt Mandir Sabha.