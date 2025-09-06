Trust starts Ramkot Parikrama to ease crowd pressure in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated the tradition of Ramkot Parikrama in Ayodhya. Apart from its spiritual significance, the Parikrama would also serve as a means of crowd control, officials said. (File)

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a central government undertaking established to provide consultancy services to the Indian Railways, had suggested this initiative to the Trust after conducting a study on managing the large influx of devotees visiting the temple.

The Trust had roped in RITES to suggest ways and prepare a report on crowd management in the temple town, especially on festive occasions when the influx of pilgrims increases manifold.

Since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has surged eight to ten times, with over 16 crore devotees visiting Ayodhya last year.

RITES studied high-density areas and entry points in the temple town before recommending Ramkot Parikrama. The route ensures a one-way flow of devotees and minimises congestion and disorder.

On the first day of the Parikrama on August 27, 25 took part in it. It increased to 1,000 within a week, indicating growing interest among devotees.

“The Trust’s initiative has been well-received, and this new tradition is expected to become a significant part of the temple’s activities,” said Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust.

Meanwhile, the Trust is preparing to launch a ‘parikrama’ of the Ram temple as well.

The path will accommodate 20,000 to 25,000 devotees simultaneously, allowing over 100,000 devotees to perform the parikrama daily.

This initiative is expected to ease crowd management further.