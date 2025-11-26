Tweens, teens learning basic skills, living a simple life, and loving it too at 19th National Jamboree

While activities organised as part of 19th National Jamboree arranged by Bharat Scouts and Guides continue to keep the Defence Expo Ground abuzz throughout the day, the setting sun transforms the arena further completely. Up on show is the talent that many of the Scouts and Guides possess. Youth from across the state participating in 19 Scout and Guides Jamboree in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Strolling around the sub-tent area in the tent city, one can find a few making essentials like chairs, stands and racks using bamboo while others practise important commands like clapping, salute and marching in their respective camps. Moving with the times, there are charging stations for those wanting to charge their mobile phones, but they have to line up and wait their turn.

Ritika (16), a Class 11 student, who has participated in the event from Panchkula, Haryana, said that she is learning to live with basic resources. “We learned to use various ‘Jugad’ while developing survival instincts as part of the event. We also learned to make chairs, chulha (earthen stove). Living in the comforts of our homes we might not be able to learn various things we are learning here,” she said.

Anand Chanda, (15), a Class 8 student from Kachar, Assam said that it is no less than a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “When I am here with my friends, we enjoy making various essential commodities like swings, chairs and tables. We are not even interested in watching reels or playing games on our phones, instead, we are learning to have real life, heart-to-heart conversations with our friends. At the same time we are happy that we are not being asked to study all day or go to our tuition classes in the evening,” said Chanda.

Aksha Senapati (12), and Sandhya Kumari (12), both students of Class 8 from Siwan, Bihar, said that it is a whole new experience. “We enjoyed interacting with guides and scouts from other parts of the country. I learned that life is above the materialistic things we fight for every day. It is more about meeting new people and leading a simple life. We are also exchanging our contacts and instagram IDs so that we can stay connected for a long time and the friendships we make here does not end with the event,” said Senapati.