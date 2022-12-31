Two adults at liberty to live together: Allahabad HC

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has held that two adults are at liberty to live together and no person shall be permitted to interfere in their peaceful live-in relationship.

While quashing the first information report which was lodged by the father of a girl in Jaunpur district, a division bench of Allahabad high court comprising justices Suneet Kumar and Justice Syed Waiz Mian relied upon a judgment of the apex court which provided that live-in relationship between consenting adults was legal if the requirements of marriage, such as legal age of marriage, consent and soundness of mind were met. No rule permitted or banned such connections, the apex court added.

In a landmark case of S. Khushboo Vs Kanniammal, the apex court held that a living relationship came within the ambit of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which provided that no person could be deprived of his life and personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law.

The court further held that live-in relationships were permissible and the act of two major living together could not be considered unlawful or illegal.