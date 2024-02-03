Two block officials among 15 arrested for fraud in mass marriage scheme

Ballia police have arrested 15 people, which included two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and a clerk, after their alleged fraud in the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme came to light on January 25. Among the 15, 12 were mediators, senior police officials have confirmed. Brides-wait-for-the-start-of-their-mass-marriage-ceremony-in-Ahmedabad (For representation)

In a complaint lodged against an assistant development officer of the social welfare department and eight beneficiaries of the scheme on January 26, it was alleged that many brides and grooms, who were previously married, took vows again under a mass marriage programme held at Maniyar Inter College in the district on January 25.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In the event, 568 couples were claimed to have been married off and funds were released accordingly. The funds, however, were yet to be distributed to the beneficiaries.

In the investigation so far, six women were found to be already married while another bride didn’t have a groom, police said.

The fraud was exposed when a video of the event went viral on social media.

Marriage ceremonies of young men and women from poor families are held under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme and a payment of ₹ 51,000 is made in total on a couple, out of which ₹35,000 goes to the girl, ₹10,000 on wedding materials and ₹6,000 for the event.

Ballia district magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar said the SDOs of Rewati and Maniyar blocks Bhanu Pratap and Sunil Yadav, a clerk at the social welfare department clerk Ravindra Gupta were among those who were arrested.

Maniyar station house officer Mantosh Singh said more arrests were likely as many other people were also named in the FIR in the matter