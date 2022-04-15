Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday.
A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said.
The complainant shot a video of the altercation he had with the accused over their listening to a song praising Pakistan.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop. They said they were 17 and 16 years old, respectively, but police were yet to verify their age.
The FIR was registered against them on a complaint by a local office bearer of a right wing outfit, Fareedpur circle officer (CO) Sunil Kumar Rai said.
In his complaint, Himanshu Patel of the Hindu Jagran Manch accused the duo of misbehaving with Ashish Patel, when he objected to their playing the song, Rai said.
The complainant handed over to police a purported 45-second video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media as well, the CO said.
“The duo was brought to the police station for questioning but were released after they claimed that they were minors. We will verify their age from their schools on Monday,” Rai said.
A relative of the accused said the duo were just listening to music and had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments.
The FIR against the two was registered under Sections 153-B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Bareilly additional superintendent of police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
-
3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana
A three-day Basketball Federation of India-Indian National Basketball League 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday. A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches. Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.
-
Recently opened Jawaddi cut sees surge in accidents, Ludhiana MC directed to install traffic lights
Repugnant to the idea of facilitating Jawaddi residents with a short route, the move to open Jawaddi cut at Southern bypass has turned the site into an accident-prone area. Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, also urged the authorities to reconsider the move. Verma said vehicles move at fast speed on the main road and opening the cut will certainly increase the chances of mishaps.
