Two brothers found dead in garbage strewn Lucknow house; probe on

LUCKNOW Decomposed bodies of two brothers were found in a house located in Saadatganj, behind the Chaupatiya Power House late on Tuesday night, after neighbours reported foul odour coming from the property locked from inside. The house was cluttered with garbage and there were around seven to eight dogs present inside. One brother’s body was found buried under a pile of waste, while the other was located in a separate room. The stench indicated they had died over 12 hours ago, said police. The matter came to light when neighbours informed the deceased’s sister after detecting the stench. (Pic for representation)

The deceased were identified as Raju Pahwa, 62, and his younger sibling Ravi Pahwa, 58, according to SHO Santosh Kumar Arya. The duo was last seen by neighbours on Monday.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the brothers had been living in isolation and were mentally unstable. “Locals said the duo was extremely fond of dogs and rarely interacted with people. The elder brother, Raju, was mentally unstable and worked as a ragpicker for years while Ravi’s wife had left him nearly three decades ago,” a police official said.

DCP (crime) Kamlesh Dixit said both the deceased were mentally unstable and used to work as rag pickers, which is why the house was filled with rags.

According to police, when the door was opened in the presence of their sister, the scene inside left everyone stunned. The house was filled with garbage and 7-8 dogs were inside. “One brother’s body was found under a heap of garbage while the other was lying in a separate room,” a police officer said. The bodies had started decomposing, indicating they had died over 12 hours ago.

The matter came to light when neighbours informed the deceased’s sister after detecting the stench. She rushed to the spot and the door was opened in the presence of police.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. “There are no injury marks or signs of forced entry or struggle inside the house. The cause of death will be clear after the autopsy,” officials added.