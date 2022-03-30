Two cases of ragging at Allahabad University, complaint lodged
PRAYAGRAJ Two cases of ragging have come to fore on the Allahabad University campus. In the first case, a BA second year student accused inmates of PC Banerjee (PCB) Hostel of ragging and assaulting him for protesting against their alleged misbehaviour. The victim lodged a complaint with the Colonelganj police station in this regard on Tuesday night.
The student alleged that he was sitting with his colleagues on the campus on Tuesday evening when a senior student (hosteller), along with his three friends, started bullying him. When the BA second year student protested, the senior called a few more of his peers from the hostel and they allegedly thrashed him.
Subsequently, the junior student lodged a complaint on the anti-ragging portal of the central government and at the local police station. According to CO (Colonelganj) AS Chauhan, the police registered a case on the complaint of the student.
AU’s acting proctor Prof KN Uttam said, “Taking cognizance of the mater, we have issued show-cause notices to four inmates of the PCB hostel and subsequent action will be taken, based on their replies.”
In another incident, a student of BA-LLB course accused one of his seniors, and a former student leader of AU and his supporters, of thrashing and ragging him. A complaint has been lodged in this case too on the anti-ragging portal of the central government.
Meanwhile, two clashes were reported on the campus on Wednesday.
In the first one, three students of BA-3 thrashed their senior and a student of MA-1 at the central library. In the second incident, a student of BA-2 thrashed his classmate in the Hindi department in front of the teacher who was taking the class. He also misbehaved with the teacher who tried to intervene.
“We have issued show-cause notices in both the cases and stern action will be taken against the guilty,” said Prof Uttam.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics