Two cases of ragging at Allahabad University, complaint lodged

PRAYAGRAJ Two cases of ragging have come to fore on the Allahabad University campus. In the first case, a BA second year student accused inmates of PC Banerjee (PCB) Hostel of ragging and assaulting him for protesting against their alleged misbehaviour. The victim lodged a complaint with the Colonelganj police station in this regard on Tuesday night.

The student alleged that he was sitting with his colleagues on the campus on Tuesday evening when a senior student (hosteller), along with his three friends, started bullying him. When the BA second year student protested, the senior called a few more of his peers from the hostel and they allegedly thrashed him.

Subsequently, the junior student lodged a complaint on the anti-ragging portal of the central government and at the local police station. According to CO (Colonelganj) AS Chauhan, the police registered a case on the complaint of the student.

AU’s acting proctor Prof KN Uttam said, “Taking cognizance of the mater, we have issued show-cause notices to four inmates of the PCB hostel and subsequent action will be taken, based on their replies.”

In another incident, a student of BA-LLB course accused one of his seniors, and a former student leader of AU and his supporters, of thrashing and ragging him. A complaint has been lodged in this case too on the anti-ragging portal of the central government.

Meanwhile, two clashes were reported on the campus on Wednesday.

In the first one, three students of BA-3 thrashed their senior and a student of MA-1 at the central library. In the second incident, a student of BA-2 thrashed his classmate in the Hindi department in front of the teacher who was taking the class. He also misbehaved with the teacher who tried to intervene.

“We have issued show-cause notices in both the cases and stern action will be taken against the guilty,” said Prof Uttam.