Two classmates at Bulandshahr gurukul committed suicide one month apart: Police

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a gurukul in Bulandshahr district’s Aahar town on Sunday, police said. The student, who hailed from Meerut district, had earlier complained of being mentally and physically harassed by his teachers. He was the second student from his class to have allegedly ended his life since December last year, they added. On his recent visit home, the boy had told his father about the mental and physical harassment by the two teachers.

A special investigation team, led by superintendent of police (rural) Rohit Mishra, has been formed to probe the alleged suicide cases of two students of Swami Mahanand Brahmachari Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Aahar area of the district, said Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shloak Kumar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Circle officer (Anoopshahr) Poornima Singh said the gurukul’s principal, Tulsiram, and teacher Kamal Sharma were arrested and slapped with charges of mental and physical harassment on Monday.

The 15-year-old, who hailed from Samaspur Asifabad in Meerut, had been studying in the gurukul for the last three years. On his recent visit home, he had told his father about the mental and physical harassment by the two teachers.

Poornima said the family received a call from the principal on Sunday around 11 am who stated that he had committed suicide.

Police officials reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The circle officer said another class 9 student of the gurukul had allegedly committed suicide on December 5 last year.