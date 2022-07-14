Two conmen escape from police custody in Lucknow, 9 cops booked
Two members of notorious ‘Irani gang’, escaped from the Raebareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning.
The accused Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan, were admitted to the trauma center on Monday after they got shot at in the leg in a police encounter under Rae Bareli’s Dalmau police station limits on July 9.
Cases have been registered against seven policemen including a sub-inspector, a head constable and five constables in this connection, police said adding that posters of the accused have been put up at railway and bus stations and raids were on to nab them.
The Irani gang’s network is spread across the country and the two accused who escaped from custody had given the police some tough time as they frequently changed personal appearances to avoid getting caught.
Police said both Inzamam and Irfan duped people by masquerading as police or government officers.
Inspector, Chowk police station Prashant Mishra said a case against two accused has been registered. Another police official said investigations revealed that the duo escaped from the trauma centre around 6.22 am on Wednesday.
“No security personnel were present when the accused escaped,” he said adding that trauma center’s CCTV footage of the escape is available with them.
“The cops believed that the duo had plaster on their legs and hence could not walk properly. However, another video footage from outside the trauma centre showed that the accused had removed their plasters after coming out of the hospital,” he said.
Ten police inspectors along with their team and special operations group (SOG) of the Rae Bareli police were carrying out raids in search of the accused.
“Since the two accused are not local residents, it is very difficult to track them. However, their posters have been put up at different railway and bus stations,” a police inspector said.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday. “These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.
Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch on Wednesday. “They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.
Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.
Scrapbooking and other summer pleasures
Before scrapbooking became a verb, a subculture with its own norms, colour-coded pens, communities and hashtag, it was an object that my mother and grandmother owned. I spend most of my working time tapping away on the computer. I mean human ancestors. I am not here to turn back the time or be nostalgic. I enjoy apps, games, Instagram and my iphone as much as you. You could garden and feel the earth.
South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected
The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning's high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon. The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from the area, Harshita Narwekar. Civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday's high tide.
