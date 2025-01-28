Two die in Agra-Jaipur highway accident

Two people, who were returning after taking a dip at Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh there, died and four others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Agra-Jaipur highway in Fatehpur Sikri area of the district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased were identified as Otaram and Hanuman from Rajasthan’s Jalore district. (For Representation)

The car first collided with a stray cow and then rammed into a roadside pole. The occupants of the car were going to Rajasthan’s Jalore district, they added. The deceased were identified as Otaram and Hanuman. After the mishap, a police team from Fatehpur Sikri rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a health centre.

Bus overturns, many hurt

In a separate incident, a private bus moving from Ayodhya towards Delhi overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway leaving half-a-dozen passengers injured on Tuesday morning.