Two HPCL asst managers booked for petroleum products theft

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2024 10:10 PM IST

It was also alleged that, in furthering the conspiracy, both assistant managers had allowed excess loading of about 642 kilolitres of petroleum products in tankers of the accused private transport companies through 305 instances.

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two assistant managers (Operations) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Mathura terminal, two private companies, and unknown people on a complaint lodged by the chief vigilance officer of HPCL for theft and pilferage of petroleum products.

In a press note shared with the media, CBI officials said that those accused in the FIR were two assistant managers (Operations) of HPCL Mathura terminal, Rahul Kumar and Hemant Singh along with M/s SR Transport Company, M/s Jadon Transport Company, unknown public servants of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other unknown persons.

The officials further said that it had been alleged that during the period from June 2022 to January 2024, both HPCL managers had hatched a conspiracy with two private transport companies and allowed the theft and pilferage of petroleum products from HPCL Mathura terminal, causing wrongful loss amounting to 5.82 crore to the government exchequer and corresponding gain to the private transport companies.

It was also alleged that, in furthering the conspiracy, both assistant managers had allowed excess loading of about 642 kilolitres of petroleum products in tankers of the accused private transport companies through 305 instances.

They said the CBI was conducting searches at the residential and official premises of the accused in Agra and Mathura. They added that a cash amount of 12 lakh, property documents, and other incriminating documents had been recovered from the premises of the accused public servants.

