Two hurt after clash over ‘DJ music’ at wedding in Mathura

Two people suffered minor injuries after a clash broke out between two groups over the playing of “DJ music” in a wedding procession in Mathura’s Daharua in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. One arrested after a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant BNS sections was registered at the Jamuna Par police station of the district

They added that an arrest had been made after a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant BNS sections was registered at the Jamuna Par police station of the district.

“The dispute arose over the playing of DJ songs. Two people were taken into custody, and one of them who was involved in the violence was arrested. There was no disruption in the wedding and the ‘barat’ moved further,” stated circle officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh.

Devendra Kumar from Daharua, in his complaint, said it was the wedding procession of his relatives. Youngsters Yashpal, Anand and Lokesh, who were named in the FIR, were standing in the way and abused the DJ over the songs being played. The three hurled casteist slurs and assaulted Devendra and his daughter Saloni, he alleged. The trio also resorted to stone pelting, the FIR states.

Among the BNS sections invoked in the case are 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 125 (endangering life).

Several similar incidents have been reported in the past. In Etah, a wedding procession allegedly faced resistance while passing through a locality in Dhakpura village on June 22.

On May 22, three named and two dozen unidentified persons were booked after upper caste men allegedly disrupted a ‘barat’ in Mathura’s Bhureka.