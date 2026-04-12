Kannauj , Two persons, including a minor, were killed while four others sustained injuries after a truck hit a scooter before crashing into a roadside shop here on Sunday morning, police said. Two killed, 4 injured as truck hits scooter, crashes into shop in UP's Kannauj

The incident occurred around 8:30 am near the Bhaulpur tri-junction in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

The deceased have been identified as Anshika , resident of Durga Nagar in Chhibramau, and Kanhaiya Lal , a fruit vendor.

Anshika was on her way to a coaching centre on a scooter when the speeding truck hit her from behind, dragging her under the vehicle.

The truck, which was carrying coal, then crashed into a shop and overturned, trapping several persons underneath, police said.

Lal, who was at the shop, died at the spot, they said.

Truck driver Satendra , helper Adarsh Pal, and Lal's sons Ankit and Amit sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the district hospital in Chhibramau, they said.

A JCB excavator was used to rescue those trapped under the truck.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar reached the hospital and enquired on the condition of the injured.

The district magistrate announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Local MLA Archana Pandey and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Singh Yadav also visited the hospital. Yadav announced a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each for the deceased's kin on behalf of Samajwadi Party president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav.

According to a press statement, the Samajwadi Party chief expressed grief over the deaths in the accident, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing speedy recovery to those injured.

He further urged the state government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of those who died in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.