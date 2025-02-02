Two killed as car falls into pond in Lucknow

Two men were found dead inside a car that had plunged into a pond near a turn on the Naubasta-Takrohi road on Saturday. The incident occurred under the Chinhat police jurisdiction in the state capital. The vehicle found in the pond. (SOURCED)

The deceased were identified as Shashank Singh (36), a brief holder at the high court, and Kuldeep Kumar Awasthi (40), a standing counsel at the high court. Their identities were confirmed through Aadhaar cards found in the car and inquiries with locals. The police contacted their families, who arrived at the scene shortly after, said officials.

An official stated that the car was pulled out from the pond, with its back glass completely shattered. The cause of the broken glass remains unclear, and authorities have already launched an investigation into the matter.

The authorities are seeking information from the local residents regarding the incident. The official said that one possible explanation for the accident is that the car lost control and plunged into the pond, however, the exact cause remains uncertain.

The police official added that to determine the cause of the incident, authorities have begun analysing the CCTV footage from nearby areas and are investigating whether any external factors contributed to the accident.

The official further added that after the Chinhat police arrived at the scene, the bodies were retrieved, legal formalities were completed and bodies were sent for post-mortem. The families of the deceased have been informed, and authorities are ensuring a smooth investigation.