Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two killed in ‘accidental’ firing at Etah pre-wedding event

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 03:50 am IST

Police suspected that a village chowkidar who had a licensed gun gave it to a groom’s relative, who accidentally pulled the trigger

Two boys were killed in what is said to be a case of accidental firing at a pre-wedding event in Etah district’s Naya Gaon area on Saturday night, police said. Police suspected that a village chowkidar who had a licensed gun gave it to a groom’s relative, who accidentally pulled the trigger.

Two killed in ‘accidental’ firing at Etah pre-wedding event
Two killed in ‘accidental’ firing at Etah pre-wedding event

“A police team reached the spot after 10.30pm and found that the firing took place during ‘bhaat’ (a pre-wedding function), at the residence of groom Salman, who was to be married on Sunday,’ said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shwetabh Pandey.

“Gram (village) chowkidar Lal Mohammad came to the venue and showed his licensed 12-bore gun to Mubeen, a relative,” stated Pandey.

“Mubeen (27), who didn’t know how to handle the gun, seemingly fired it, and the pellets struck two minors, Shahrukh (17) and Sohail (12). The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Aliganj, but Sohail died there. Shahrukh was taken to Agra, but he, too, died,” the ASP added.

“Police have recovered the gun, and Mubeen was taken into custody. An FIR is to be registered as and when a complaint is lodged. Action is also to be taken against the gram chowkidar as well for negligence,” he added.

Both deceased were from Kurawali in Mainpuri district. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

Later, Naya Gaon SHO Anil Kumar said a case would be registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Mubeen, who hails from Kasganj, and Lal Mohammad.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Two killed in ‘accidental’ firing at Etah pre-wedding event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two boys, Shahrukh (17) and Sohail (12), were accidentally killed during a pre-wedding celebration in Etah district when a relative mishandled a licensed gun. The groom's relative, Mubeen, fired the weapon, believing it was unloaded. Police have detained Mubeen and are investigating the village chowkidar for negligence. Both victims were from Mainpuri district.