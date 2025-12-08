Two boys were killed in what is said to be a case of accidental firing at a pre-wedding event in Etah district’s Naya Gaon area on Saturday night, police said. Police suspected that a village chowkidar who had a licensed gun gave it to a groom’s relative, who accidentally pulled the trigger. Two killed in ‘accidental’ firing at Etah pre-wedding event

“A police team reached the spot after 10.30pm and found that the firing took place during ‘bhaat’ (a pre-wedding function), at the residence of groom Salman, who was to be married on Sunday,’ said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shwetabh Pandey.

“Gram (village) chowkidar Lal Mohammad came to the venue and showed his licensed 12-bore gun to Mubeen, a relative,” stated Pandey.

“Mubeen (27), who didn’t know how to handle the gun, seemingly fired it, and the pellets struck two minors, Shahrukh (17) and Sohail (12). The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Aliganj, but Sohail died there. Shahrukh was taken to Agra, but he, too, died,” the ASP added.

“Police have recovered the gun, and Mubeen was taken into custody. An FIR is to be registered as and when a complaint is lodged. Action is also to be taken against the gram chowkidar as well for negligence,” he added.

Both deceased were from Kurawali in Mainpuri district. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

Later, Naya Gaon SHO Anil Kumar said a case would be registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Mubeen, who hails from Kasganj, and Lal Mohammad.