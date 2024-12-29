Menu Explore
Two killed, one injured as SUV hits bike in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 29, 2024 09:12 PM IST

The deceased were identified as Manoj Saroj, 32, and Sonu, 33 while the third man Umesh, 35, sustained injuries in the accident

Two men died while another was injured after an SUV hit the bike the trio were riding near Barhupur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Sunday evening, police said.

The mishap occurred while the trio were returning home after watching a cricket match. (For Representation)
The mishap occurred while the trio were returning home after watching a cricket match. (For Representation)

The deceased were identified as Manoj Saroj, 32, and Sonu, 33 while the third man Umesh, 35, sustained injuries in the accident.

They were friends and hailed from Barhupur village. The mishap occurred while they were returning home after watching a cricket match. The SUV driver fled the scene after the mishap. Further probe into the incident is underway.

