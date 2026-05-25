Two men accused of robbing rural women killed in Aligarh encounter

Two men accused of repeatedly targeting women in rural areas were killed in a police encounter in Aligarh district on Sunday evening, police said. According to police, the encounter took place near Madhauli village after teams tracking the accused intercepted them during a combing operation. (For representation only)

The two men had allegedly looted earrings from a woman earlier in the day, triggering an intensive search operation across the district.

According to police, the encounter took place near Madhauli village after teams tracking the accused intercepted them during a combing operation. The accused allegedly opened fire on the police team after being asked to surrender, leading to retaliatory firing in which both were killed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Neeraj Singh Jadaun identified the deceased as Raja Mohammad, a resident of Rajapur village in Hapur district, and Momin, a resident of Bulandshahr district. Police said Raja Mohammad had around 40 criminal cases registered against him, while Momin faced 27 cases.

Two policemen were also injured during the exchange of fire. Police said a bullet hit a police vehicle, while bullets also struck the bulletproof jackets of the station house officers of Atrauli and Harduaganj police stations.

Police said the accused had been under surveillance for several days in connection with a series of robberies targeting women, particularly in rural and agricultural areas. “Naka bandi and combing operations were continuously underway. Teams had been deployed on all major and minor routes,” SSP Jadaun said.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the accused allegedly robbed Pushpa Devi, a resident of Kheda village in Atrauli area, of her earrings at gunpoint while she was returning home with cattle from the fields on Godha Road.

The duo was also accused in a major robbery incident reported on May 17 in Bhakrola village under Madrak police station limits. According to police, several women had gone to cut fodder in fields when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly threatened them with country-made pistols and forcibly took away earrings, anklets and other ornaments.

The victims included Seema Devi, Kunti Devi, Sunita, Gudiya, Premlata, Kamlesh, Rekha, Poonam, Lalitesh and another Kamlesh, police said. The incident had triggered panic among women in the area, with villagers demanding increased police patrolling.

Police said Raja Mohammad had recently come out of jail in the last week of April and had allegedly resumed criminal activities soon after release. Investigators also said he was accused in multiple cases of robbery involving women and was booked in a rape case registered at Dankaur police station.

“Women working in villages and fields need not fear. Aligarh police are fully alert and strict action against criminals will continue,” the SSP said.