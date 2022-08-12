Two minor brothers tortured, thrown into canal, bodies recovered
Two minor brothers aged around 7 and 5 years, whose bodies were found in a Barabanki canal, were tortured before being thrown into a canal, revealed a post-mortem examination report.
The bodies of the two brothers had been found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under the Satrikh police station in Barabanki district, on Wednesday.
The two siblings were identified as Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore’s two sons Krishna, 7 and Divyansh, 5. The two children had been missing since Monday evening when along with their maternal uncle, Mahendra Kumar, they had left for a market near their house. The bodies were later recovered 45 kilometres from the market.
Barabanki superintendent of police (SP), Anurag Vats said that the ante-mortem injuries have been confirmed in the post-mortem examination of the two minors’ bodies. He said those injuries may have been a contributing factor in the death or even its cause.
Another official said that the ante-mortem injuries suggested that the assailant had beaten up or tortured the children before throwing the boys in the canal.
Inspector, Fatehpur police station, AK Pandey said that Mahendra, the maternal uncle of the children, was the main suspect in the incident. He said Mahendra has been missing since the children went missing and efforts were on to trace him. “Investigations have revealed that he (Mahendra) was last spotted along with the children on his motorcycle near the canal on Monday. His mobile phone has also been switched off since then,” Pandey added.
He said the motive behind the incident is still not known. “Mahendra was living with his sister’s family for the past two months and would take the children to school and bring them back. Since his relations with his sister’s family were good, it is difficult to discover why he committed such a crime,” Pandey said.
Mahendra’s father, Ashok Kumar, said his son was depressed since his wife left him some six months after his marriage in April, 2021.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics