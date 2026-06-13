Two minors held for pelting stones at train with RSS chief Bhagwat on board

Two minor ragpickers were arrested on Friday for allegedly pelting stones at the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express, damaging a window of the coach in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling. Police are searching for a third accused, also a ragpicker and a juvenile, officials said. Police personnel at the cite in Firozabad on Thursday night. (HT)

According to Firozabad police, three minors were identified through CCTV footage in connection with the incident, which took place on Thursday evening. A stone struck the window of the E-1 coach, cracking the glass. However, no one, including Bhagwat, was injured.

Additional director general of police (Agra Zone) SK Bhagat and deputy inspector general (Agra Range) Shailesh Pandey visited the spot on Thursday night and launched a search operation. Based on CCTV footage and other clues, police traced the three accused.

Addressing media persons on Friday, Firozabad SSP Aditya Langhe said two minors had been taken into custody. During questioning, they told police they were unaware of who was travelling on the train.

According to the SSP, the three minors have a history of involvement in similar incidents in 2024 and 2025, besides theft cases. The two minors apprehended were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Firozabad and were later sent to a juvenile home. Efforts are underway to trace the third accused.

Langhe said the arrests were made in connection with the case registered at Rasoolpur police station on a complaint lodged by the Railway Protection Force under Section 153 (maliciously hurting or attempting to hurt persons travelling by railway) of the Railways Act.

The incident occurred around 7:20pm when the Kanpur-Delhi Swarn Shatabdi Express had crossed Makkhanpur station and was approaching Tundla Junction. A stone hit the window of the E-1 coach, following which the train was halted outside Tundla Junction.

“Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was in the coach that was pelted with stones, damaging the window glass. He was seated on the other side of the coach and was safe. No one was injured,” GRP inspector Sher Singh said. The train resumed its journey for Delhi at 7:41pm.