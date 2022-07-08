Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported

Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%.

The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri.

According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16.

“A total 20,67,167 covid patients have recovered in the state till now and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

UP now have 2,225 active covid cases. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.