Two more die of Covid in UP, 325 fresh cases reported
Two more deaths were reported due to Covid infection in the state on Thursday while 325 fresh cases were registered from among 91,271 samples tested, thus showing a positivity rate of 0.3%.
The two deceased belonged to Prayagraj and Lakhimpur Khiri.
According to the health department data, Lucknow reported 67 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 60, Ghaziabad 27, and Gorakhpur 16.
“A total 20,67,167 covid patients have recovered in the state till now and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
UP now have 2,225 active covid cases. The state has reported a total 20,92,937 cases and 23,545 deaths till now.
-
Shinde, Fadnavis likely to finalise power-sharing formula in Delhi today
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening discussed the power-sharing deal and picking a team of ministers to run the new government. However, the allocation of portfolios is likely to be finalised on Friday as both leaders are flying to Delhi to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.
-
Day1: CM waits for his deputy to arrive before taking charge
Mumbai The camaraderie between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was for all to see on Thursday morning as Shinde waited for over two hours for Fadnavis to arrive before he formally assumed charge. Fadnavis, after he came, accompanied Shinde to the CM's chair and gave him the first document to sign as Maharashtra's new chief minister.
-
62-year-old woman living in subhuman conditions rescued in Panipat
A 62-year-old woman from a village in Panipat, who was forced to live in subhuman conditions, famished and locked in the stairs of Sombiri's home for the past one-and-a-half years, has been rescued following the intervention of district authorities. There was no electricity or fan in the room and she also has Tuberculosis. She was lying on the floor as there was no bed in the room, Women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said.
-
2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana
On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen.
-
Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %
Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.
