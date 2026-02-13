The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday ordered the transfer of two senior IPS officers, reshuffling top-level responsibilities at the Additional Director General (ADG) rank in the state capital, senior home department officials stated. Two senior IPS officers transferred in UP

Officials further stated that Neelabja Chaudhary (IPS RR 2000), who was serving as ADG, CID, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has been posted as ADG, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow.

In a reciprocal move, Ashutosh Kumar (IPS RR 2001), who was holding charge as ADG, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow, has been transferred as ADG, CID, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The reshuffle effectively swaps the portfolios of the two senior officers, both of whom have held significant operational and administrative responsibilities during their service. The transfer is seen as part of routine administrative reorganisation aimed at strengthening key departments, including the CID and the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, which handles large-scale recruitment and promotional processes within the state police force.