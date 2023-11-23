Two skating coaches booked in Lucknow for risking kids’ lives

Two skating coaches of a private academy have been booked under sections 268 (public nuisance), 283 (danger or obstruction on public way), and 336 (act endangering human life) of the IPC, after 9-year-old Namish Krishna was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on the G-20 summit road on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The two coaches, Gaurav Pal and Divyanshu Arora, are accused of instructing children to practise skating on the G-20 road, which is a designated public thoroughfare, posing a significant safety hazard to both the children and other road users.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday by Gomti Nagar Extension police on the complaint given by a tea vendor of the area, Ashraf Ali, who said that reckless disregard for public safety has been displayed by these coaches, who prioritised their own interests over the well-being of the children under their care.

“They sometimes teach skating inside gate 6 while sometimes they come out on the roads, causing huge public inconvenience,” he said.