Two trapped for 45 mins after elevator malfunctions

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 09, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The incident took place at Sunbreeze Apartments, which is a part of the BBD Green City Apartment complex on Faizabad Road in Lucknow

In another incident that calls for stricter rules for the operation and maintenance of elevators, two people were reportedly trapped for about 45 minutes in a lift after it malfunctioned on Monday. The incident took place at Sunbreeze Apartments, which is a part of the BBD Green City Apartment complex on Faizabad Road in Lucknow.

“Two people were trapped in a lift when it was between the ground floor and basement of Tower 4 around 9 am. As the lift lacked any alarm system, they sent an emergency alert on the society’s WhatsApp group,” said Sandeep Pandey, a resident of the said high-rise society.

“The lift’s door was forcefully opened by the security guard, which took almost 45 minutes. In the process, the door was damaged,” he said adding that this was the 15th such incident that was reported in the residential complex.

Earlier, a 22-year-old woman was rescued after three hours in an unconscious state from a lift that got stuck on the 14th floor of a building in the same complex.

